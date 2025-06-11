Close

Jun 11 2025
Artificial Intelligence

Dell Has a Blueprint for U.S. Global AI Leadership

Infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity and energy resilience are key pillars to artificial intelligence success, according to the tech company.
Nathan Eddy
by

Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

Dell submitted a blueprint for ensuring the U.S. maintains its global leadership in artificial intelligence in response to the White House’s request for comments on its forthcoming Artificial Intelligence Action Plan.

The blueprint is divided into six core areas: scaling infrastructure, energy resilience and infrastructure modernization, AI workforce development, leveraging AI to boost government efficiency, agile AI governance, and cybersecurity.

A federal action plan could solidify U.S. dominance in AI, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy aims to outline policy priorities for advancing innovation and avoiding over-regulation that could stifle industry development.

EXPLORE: Dell workforce solutions can help modernize your agency.

Photo courtesy of Dell

