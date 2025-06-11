Dell Has a Blueprint for U.S. Global AI Leadership

Dell submitted a blueprint for ensuring the U.S. maintains its global leadership in artificial intelligence in response to the White House’s request for comments on its forthcoming Artificial Intelligence Action Plan.

The blueprint is divided into six core areas: scaling infrastructure, energy resilience and infrastructure modernization, AI workforce development, leveraging AI to boost government efficiency, agile AI governance, and cybersecurity.

A federal action plan could solidify U.S. dominance in AI, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy aims to outline policy priorities for advancing innovation and avoiding over-regulation that could stifle industry development.

