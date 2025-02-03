WEST 2025: 4 Takeaways About the Navy’s Priorities

The Navy is moving on from its 15- to 20-year-old IT systems, and only adding new ones when there’s a warfighting need, to shrink its attack surface, according to its CIO.

Speaking at WEST 2025 in San Diego on Tuesday, Jane Rathbun said the Navy is leaning into the “amazing” cloud platforms it has already built, such as Flank Speed Azure.

“Buy and build once, use often,” has become the Navy’s tagline as it focuses on “cattle driving,” the process of ridding the branch of technical debt and moving to a new lifecycle governance model for its business mission.

“We want to have cloud by type and impact level,” Rathbun said. “But we don’t want a hundred landing zones per type of cloud.”

The Navy’s emphasis on cattle driving was just one takeaway from WEST 2025. Here are three more.

