It’s Time to Let Aging Storage Equipment Go

Storage as a Service (STaaS) is gaining traction within the Department of Defense and attracting interest from civilian agencies because it affords greater agility in responding to their missions.

DOD has the resources readily available to invest in handing day-to-day storage operations over to an industry partner, leaving its IT teams to more strategically address end-user issues, but there’s opportunity among cash-strapped civilian agencies as well.

STaaS lets an agency subscribe to only the storage it needs, when it needs it, while the provider maintains ownership of the necessary on-premises equipment and cloud resources. That means no big payment up front and manageable monthly or annual fees, depending on the contract structure, based on what the agency anticipates it will use.

