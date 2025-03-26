Close

Mar 25 2025
Management

Defense Hiring Managers Are Changing Their Ways in Search of Skills

The transition to skills-based hiring is shaking up job descriptions and assessments.
Dave Nyczepir
by

Dave Nyczepir is a Senior Editor for Manifest.

The military’s ongoing transition to skills-based hiring demands considerable changes to branch hiring manager practices.

For instance, the Marines now require hiring managers to identify the skills pertaining to each job, revise job descriptions so necessary skills are highlighted and use skills assessment tools in their job applicant evaluations.

Skills-based hiring isn’t a new concept; industry already does it. McKinsey has found that the practice is five times more predictive of job performance than education-based hiring and two times more predictive than work experience-based hiring.

“We have to rethink our entire hiring process,” said Navy CIO Jane Rathbun, speaking at the DoD Cyber Workforce Summit, where she and her fellow service CIOs gathered Friday in one place for the first time ever.

Ushering in an Era of Skills-Based Hiring

The Marines have adopted a pre-employment test of sorts, consisting of work samples, case studies and skills-based interviews, said Jing Deng, chief human capital officer for intelligence and cyber and workforce director for the service branch.

Traditional military operations specialties were bypassed by the successful Marine Corps Talent Acquisition Pilot, and the branch hired two candidates out of the Defense Department’s Cyber Sentinel Skills Challenge. The Marines learned that putting in the front-end work of categorizing skills on resumes into buckets allows hiring managers to better match applicants with job vacancies, Deng said.

The USAJOBS website deters job applicants because of how cumbersome it is, said Air Force CIO Venice Goodwine.

Instead, the military needs to embrace rapid hiring, because the average 80-day time to hire is “way too long,” Rathbun said. The Navy CIO wants to see a return to civil service tests, which were popular in the days when fewer people had college degrees. This time, they could be automated.

“Whether they have a piece of paper or not should not matter,” Rathbun said.

Automated civil service tests would reveal what a person is capable of heading into an interview, which would provide the hiring manager with a better sense of who they are. Similarly, the General Schedule levels, which are education-based, also need a “long overdue” rethink, Rathbun said.

Venice Goodwine
Now, when you have these cyber events like SolarWinds or Log4j, and we require a certain skill set, we can just send out one meeting, and they’ll all come.”

Venice Goodwine CIO, Air Force

The DOD Cyber Workforce Framework Makes Sense of Skills

The DoD Cyber Workforce Framework — with its comprehensive list of knowledge, skills and abilities — has allowed branches to standardize work roles. Previously, two GS-2210 employees on different bases may have been doing completely different jobs.

“Now, when you have these cyber events like SolarWinds or Log4j, and we require a certain skill set, we can just send out one meeting call, and they’ll all come,” Goodwine said.

