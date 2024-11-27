AI Pervades Early ARPA-H Medical Moonshot Projects

The recently formed Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health is already at the forefront of the healthcare industry’s efforts to develop artificial intelligence use cases.

ARPA-H Director Renee Wegrzyn shared her agency’s priorities and commitment to public-private partnerships at the NVIDIA AI Summit in Washington, D.C. in October. The audience included AI and robotics experts and other technologists, all eager to learn about new capabilities in the works.

The AI ecosystem is thriving. Approximately 90% of private sector AI adopters have found new use cases while implementing the emerging technology, and more than 50% had their leaders opt to expand its use, according to a 2024 report by Honeywell. ARPA-H is plunging headfirst into it as well.

