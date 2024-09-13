TribalNet 2024: AI and Health IT Innovation Require Cybersecurity and Modernization

Native American tribes and tribal agencies looking to benefit from artificial intelligence and advancements in healthcare IT must prioritize cybersecurity and IT modernization, according to CDW technology experts, citing a recent Indian Health Service implementation as an example.

“IHS is planning for a new electronic health record, and as a part of this implementation, there will be some transition to the cloud. Ensuring all of the steps are in place to migrate securely to the cloud will be important to creating a safe EHR environment,” says Larissa Manor, advanced technology account executive at CDW.

During the 25th annual TribalNet Conference and Tradeshow, IHS will provide updates on this health IT infrastructure initiative.

Conference attendees can also expect to hear a lot about the future of artificial intelligence in tribal health, cybersecurity maturity, and talent and skills development. It’s critical that cyber resilience and IT readiness remain top of mind above all else throughout these sessions, Manor says.

“Focusing too much on AI might be putting the cart before the horse.”

