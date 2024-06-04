Agencies Find Zero Trust, Cyber Resilience Go Hand in Hand

Agencies’ cybersecurity budgets continue to increase to help them better prevent evolving threats to sensitive data and systems.

Investing in stronger security measures and cyber hygiene training for employees makes sense, but mistakes — such as clicking on a suspicious link — are inevitable, and when they occur, attackers can breach federal systems.

This is the reason the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which recently experienced a breach of its own, is emphasizing cyber resilience techniques for mitigating cyberthreats and responding to and recovering from cyber incidents.

A zero-trust security architecture can limit the potential impact of such incidents by continuously verifying trust and is fundamental to ensuring cyber resilience. These architectures don’t come cheap, though, so IT leaders must understand the concept of minimum viability and focus investments in zero-trust strategies essential to their agencies’ missions.

