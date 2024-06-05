How NTSB Leans on Microsegmentation to Improve Its Security Posture

Microsegmentation Evolves at NTSB

When the NTSB security team first explored the potential for microsegmentation, the agency had three regional offices and a headquarters in Washington, D.C., which were interconnected using multi-protocol label-switching to speed routing. Remote access to the enterprise resource was a tunnel through a VPN and Trusted Internet Connections, also in D.C. But this traditional remote access setup didn’t meet the agency’s computing needs in the cloud computing era.

“At the time, our federal mandate was that every agency had to use TIC,” Pham remembers. “As good as it was, it didn’t work well for cloud infrastructure, and our agency needed to be in the cloud.”

The old network also was vulnerable to insider threats.

“Our old setup was like a fortress, but the inside was like a marshmallow,” Pham says. “If you got in, you could access anything you wanted.”

Remote access to the NTSB resource was suboptimal: “Can you imagine an investigator in Alaska trying to log in to a VPN session in D.C. to get to a service at the HQ or in the cloud? It was just painful. We had to find something that met our business needs,” Pham says.

The NTSB tested Zscaler in a 2017 pilot, but the move was gradual. The agency first needed to create an infrastructure that would support the move to the cloud. It built three WAN nodes at its regional offices and linked them via a high-speed connection before layering on the Zscaler platform as a replacement for the previous VPN structure, and it has expanded its use of microsegmentation ever since.