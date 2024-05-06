How to Determine Whether HCI or Cloud Is the Best Solution

The chief difference between HCI and cloud is location. While agencies primarily deploy HCI deployments on premises, cloud solutions depend on offsite resources. As a result, clouds often outpace HCI when it comes to add-on services: Whenever agencies need new applications or tools, they simply add to existing frameworks for an additional cost.

HCI solutions, by contrast, excel at protecting and managing data. Because hardware sits on-premises under the IT team’s direct control, agencies benefit from increased visibility and data security.

HCI and Cloud Have Different Purposes and Costs

HCI and cloud fill different roles in the IT environment. As a result, the question for IT to solve shouldn’t really focus on whether to replace HCI with cloud or avoid cloud for HCI, but instead on how to ensure the technology fits the use case.

For example, HCI allows more streamlined management of large data sets and lays the groundwork for agencies to shift specific pieces of their infrastructure to the cloud. Cloud computing also makes it possible to handle rapidly growing data sets.

Another difference is cost. In the cloud, you don’t pay for hardware or maintenance, you pay only for resource consumption.

HCI deployments offer a clearer picture of overall costs. Agencies can choose to buy or lease hardware and can plan regular maintenance and replacement. In the cloud, spending steadily increases along with use, which means that the total costs for cloud can gradually rise higher than the cost for HCI.