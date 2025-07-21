Review: Cortex Cloud Keeps Government Apps Safe, From Development to Deployment

Migrating critical applications and enterprise workloads to the cloud can yield numerous cost and efficiency benefits for government. However, cloud environments can also be a lot more fluid, with new services spinning up instantly in response to needs, and users able to access assets from anywhere. When combined with the rapid pace of software development and deployment, blind spots can inadvertently form, especially if lone cybersecurity platforms can’t examine the entire enterprise or coordinate with other defenses.

That has led to a rise in cloud-native application protection platforms, which combine the compliance and security functions of multiple programs. CNAPPs are critical these days. Though vendors such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon have created highly secure clouds for government use, the shared responsibility model still leaves agencies on the hook for their own applications’ security. The provider protects the infrastructure while the agency protects its software and apps.

Total protection from the development process to the point where applications are running within cloud environments is what the new Cortex Cloud platform from Palo Alto Networks is designed to provide. Cortex combines the vulnerability hunting and security by design support found in the previous Prisma Cloud for Federal product with new cloud detection and response security capabilities to protect apps at all times. And once apps are in the production environment, alerts and anomalies are tracked using artificial intelligence to reduce fatigue for security staff.

