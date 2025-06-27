Modernizing Federal Network Operations: Observability and Automation

Observability Isn’t Optional for Agencies Anymore
Recent zero-trust guidance moved observability from optional to mandatory with President Biden’s executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity, which requires agencies to have real-time network telemetry. Vendors must provide the capability in their solutions and will soon need to meet the U.S. military’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0.
CDW Government has a well-established practice with Red Hat, whose Ansible Automation solution functions as a single source of truth while automating IT operations, orchestrating workflows and improving efficiency. With a history of proven deployments, the CDW Government team understands how to augment agency staff and deploy automation in brownfield cleanup and greenfield setup scenarios.
