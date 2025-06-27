Modernizing Federal Network Operations: Observability and Automation

Making Time and Money Available To Upskill Employees in Automation

The biggest challenge agencies face when establishing an automation practice is upskilling their talent. To that end, CDW Government partnered with Palo Alto Networks and Cisco to offer federal employees customized training in industry best practices within a fixed contract.

Agencies lacking an automation knowledge base are at the greatest security risk, which is why CDW Government makes an entire learning offering available that can be tailored to team dynamics and individual learners.

To put things in perspective, the Cisco Certified Network Associate Exam didn’t have any questions about automation in 2020, but that content has been added over the past three years. That’s how quickly automation is evolving.

Not everyone on an agency’s IT team will understand Cisco’s reference architecture and methods, how troubleshooting has changed due to automation, and the way to query and look for abnormalities. Agencies must make time and money available to at least upskill their top talent.

Not everyone within an agency is a change agent, so IT teams must assess their skill sets and personnel and establish a path to modernization. CDW Government can help put that individualized plan together, provided the agency is open to it.

This article is part of FedTech’s CapITal blog series.