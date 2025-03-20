Agencies Must Secure Identities as Social Engineering Attacks Increase

Social engineering attacks are on the rise. This means agencies should invest in endpoint detection and response tools, then focus on securing identities and establishing cross-domain visibility.

Voice phishing attacks in particular rose 442% between the first and second half of 2024, in part because EDR has led more threat actors to abandon traditional cyberattacks, such as deploying malware via malicious documents, in favor of targeting help desks, according to CrowdStrike’s 2025 Global Threat Report.

China’s cyberactivity increased an average of 150% year over year across all sectors, and 200% to 300% in the financial services, media and manufacturing sectors. Decades of investment have led to the nation-state developing a fully functional offensive cyber capabilities on par with that of other world powers and driven by the goal of becoming the global hegemon.

“As we see the geopolitical landscape shifting, we see China becoming more belligerent toward Taiwan,” said Adam Meyers, head of counter adversary operations at CrowdStrike, during a report briefing in late February. “This is going to come to a head in the next 12 to 24 months.”

