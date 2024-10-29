The Best Way to Prepare for an AI-Fueled Cyberattack? Practice

Enhanced Intruder Detection Through Protective DNS

A good example of security collaboration across government is the Protective Domain Name System Resolver, a CISA service launched in September 2022. Protective DNS allows federal agencies to safeguard government devices from cyberattacks — especially outside the office environment — through enhanced intrusion detection and prevention. Using cloud technology, the devices are configured to resolve DNS requests through CISA. SASE allows the agency to intercept all DNS queries on the device and route them to Protective DNS for inspection.

As a complement to zero trust, SASE protects data and users based on identity, context and compliance policies rather than through a firewall.

Branko Bokan, CISA’s chief of the Architecture and Engineering Center of Excellence, points to Cyber Monday, the popular holiday shopping day, as an example. Years ago, many federal workers came to the office, logged in to a desktop and ordered their holiday gifts instead of shopping at home, where internet speeds were often slower. In such a scenario, they were protected by an on-premises firewall. But in 2023, they could do their shopping from any device, anywhere.

It’s a trade-off for convenience with a hybrid workplace but one that requires new levels of security.

“We were not only losing visibility into what was happening on the network — and into devices that were on-premises — because our workforce had become nomadic, we also started to lose our ability to protect that workforce, to protect those nomadic, roaming devices,” Bokan says.

DISCOVER: Next-gen SIEM improves cyber visibility.

Now, SASE plays a key role, and CISA relies on vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Infoblox, Microsoft and Zscaler for the technology.

This protection extends to AI threats as well. Bokan says CISA’s role in working across government allows it to “create resources that are required not just by federal agencies but by all of our constituents, to help them better understand, better protect themselves against new AI-enhanced threats.”

Leaders Explore Security Incident Collaboration

After the June tabletop exercise, the goal was for representatives to return to their agencies with a better understanding of how they would respond.

“What we’re looking for is, how are those actors going to utilize these technologies, and what are the things that we need to be aware of from a planning perspective and from a protective standpoint?” the FBI official says. “How do we understand adversaries’ use of this technology against infrastructure? Then, we use that information and share that back with those who are responsible for focusing on that zero-trust network.”

Exercises such as these also align with CISA’s roadmap for AI. The agency plans to use partnerships and working groups to share information on AI-driven threats and to work with industry, federal and international partners to better understand those threats.

LEARN MORE: Ransomware attacks require improved information sharing.

CISA also plans to raise awareness of emerging risks as adversaries adopt AI-enabled software systems and as AI expands the cyberthreat landscape, especially for critical infrastructure.

At the same time, the agency is working on an AI playbook that will not only teach users how to respond but also help them identify how and when AI is being used to attack their networks. That effort, known as the AI Security Incident Collaboration Playbook, is expected to be released near the end of 2024.

A second exercise, to validate the lessons learned in the playbook, will be held with critical infrastructure entities that are integrating AI into their workspaces.

After the first event, industry officials espoused the value of teamwork and said that a shared response to an attack is an enhanced response. But perhaps more important, having a collective to work with means that, while it may be someone’s first time dealing with a particular kind of attack, it’s likely that a colleague has seen something similar, and that will translate to a faster, more effective response.