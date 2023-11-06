How Agencies Can Increase Cloud Visibility

Agencies don’t always implement their continuous monitoring plans because that would require a new philosophy toward cloud security, according to Dave Hinchman, director of IT and cyber at the Government Accountability Office.

Hinchman says cloud computing was an afterthought four or five years ago, but it’s starting to be seen as a way to easily meet federal cyber requirements and push updates to thousands of desktops using Software as a Service.

GAO released a cloud security report in May that found four selected departments — Agriculture, Homeland Security, Labor and Treasury — had only partially implemented continuous monitoring across all of their systems, one of many “cautionary” findings, Hinchman says.

“What we found is not great, but there's a lot of work still to be done,” Hinchman says. “Some areas, such as documented procedures and defined security responsibilities, were in pretty good shape.”