FedRAMP Evolves to Meet Government Cloud Technology Needs

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program will evolve to keep pace with technology, according to an Oct. 27 release of draft FedRAMP guidance from the Office of Management and Budget.

Agencies increasingly want to follow industry in implementing software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), which connects to the cloud more efficiently using software overlays, but it’s a nonstarter if a vendor isn’t FedRAMP authorized.

OMB established FedRAMP in 2011 to streamline the adoption of cloud products and services by vetting their security once and allowing agencies to reuse the resulting authorities to operate. Congress codified the program last year, and now OMB has issued a draft memo proposing updates to its vision, scope and governance structure in light of advances in federal cybersecurity and the commercial cloud marketplace.

