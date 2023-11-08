How SD-WAN Enables Hybrid Cloud Success

Digital transformation initiatives are driving many agencies to implement hybrid cloud architectures for their IT. The cloud has long been a robust option for organizations looking to improve their flexibility and scalability, but new digital capabilities are spurring even greater adoption. In fact, 88 percent of organizations view the cloud as the cornerstone of their digital strategy, according to a Deloitte report.

However, agencies that deploy an increasing number of cloud solutions see their IT environments grow more complex. Interdependencies among multiple services become tangled, creating risks for performance, reliability and security industry has found.

“When a company hasn’t planned its cloud properly, they may have a complex cloud design, which can be difficult to manage and monitor,” says Ram Neema, a principal solution architect with CDW. “When you increase the complexity, it increases the cost, and there also may be a greater risk of downtime because of the complexity.”

As they take advantage of their hybrid cloud environments and work to address the challenges, many organizations are finding that software-defined WAN and a security service edge approach deliver the cloud connectivity they need while enhancing visibility, manageability, performance and security.