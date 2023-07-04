4 Steps to Centralized Management for Cloud Security

2. Streamline Identity, Access and Privilege Management

New products and solutions such as cloud infrastructure entitlement management are helping agencies implement a more holistic strategy for identity and access management. This centralized, automated strategy is important, as it allows organizations to set effective access privileges according to each environment, for each user or group. This reduces the need for manual access reviews, a truly cumbersome process with multicloud organizations.

3. Enable Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR)

With the remediation and response variance inherent in multicloud, it’s crucial for organizations to be able to efficiently respond to various alarms. Security orchestration, automation and response solutions are one type of cybersecurity tool that supports this efficiency. SOAR lets agencies define incident analysis and response procedures and then deploy those responses when needed, either automatically or with the click of a button.

4. Apply Consistent Monitoring Across Environments

Implement the same monitoring policies across environments to create a consistent experience. Rather than using different monitoring tools for each cloud environment, it’s typically better to monitor all cloud resources (along with the organization’s broader security footprint) using one tool. Consistent monitoring will help an organization reap the benefits of a multicloud environment while minimizing the security management headaches that often come along with it.

