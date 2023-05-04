4 Ways to Improve Printer Security

Printers aren’t just printers these days. They are scanners, copiers, fax machines, print servers and more. They may not have the processing power and storage capacity of a server or even a modern smartphone, but their invisible nature and privileged position in networks makes them an ideal entry point and hiding place for hackers and malware.

Here are four tips to reduce the risk of compromise.

1. Understand the Nature of the Technology

Printers have complex software, but they don’t get the same level of support, bug fixes and security testing that we expect for desktop, server and smartphone operating systems. Because printers can never be fully secured, network-based access controls are a critical tool for isolation and protection.

If you can, place printers on a separate virtual LAN, with all access controlled by a firewall. Your buildings and printers may be too dynamic to identify which ports the printers are attached to. In that case, you can use tools such as 802.1X authentication to automatically steer printers to the right network segment based on the Media Access Control address. You will still need to create a secure configuration, but firewalls add an additional layer of protection.

