Agencies Onboarding Contractors Need More Diverse Authentication Technologies

Many Agencies Adopt a Federated Approach to Identity

As agencies shift toward the FIDO standard, they will also look to deploy new ICAM technologies to integrate their applications with these authenticators.

“This tends to include modern identity management and single sign-on platforms, and there are a number of them available from different vendors that support a spectrum of phishing-resistant authentication options,” Dasher says.

Agencies will turn to these tools to help simplify and streamline their ICAM efforts.

“There are so many different systems” within the agency IT architecture, says Tom Suder, founder and president of the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center, a nonprofit organization that provides a collaborative forum for government, academic and industry professionals. “How do you have one system that allows you to access all of those different systems, which all have different credentialing?”

Agencies will need technologies that support a federated approach to identity. Many will use tools like Quest One Identity Manager or Cisco Meraki VMX Enterprise to help consolidate and coordinate their efforts.

With multiple MFA tools in play, agencies will “need be able to integrate all of these different identities. You need to have a federation portal to do that,” Myers says.

Such a portal “uses a standard to pass identity information from one access management tool to another. There are many products that offer federation as a capability, and several agencies are looking at new access management tools that support better federation,” he says.

“Especially when you’re a smaller agency, it’s a lot easier to standardize on one set of tools,” Suder says. With this in mind, “people are using identity and access management tools like Okta to help with federation. Some people use Microsoft for identity because it’s easy: You have your identity in Microsoft, and then you’re going to the Azure cloud.”

Greater federation in ICAM becomes especially important with short-term contractors, who may bring their own technology tools to the job.

“With a full staff member, we have control over the equipment they use, while contractors may be providing a portion of that technology themselves,” Goerlich says. “From an agency perspective, you have less visibility, less oversight and less control.”

DIVE DEEPER: How to implement multifactor authentication without a mobile device.

Is the Next Phase a World Without Passwords?

As agencies seek to federate their ICAM efforts in support of FIDO2, some questions remain unanswered.

“This technology is evolving, but the guidance around it hasn't evolved completely yet,” says Sean Frazier, federal chief security officer at Okta. “Do the contractors use a Windows device, and can they use Windows Hello? Do they use an iPhone, and can they use the web authenticator with the iPhone? All of these things will be made clear in the fullness of time.”

Even as the guidance evolves, some best practices already have emerged.

As a starting point, “CISA offers guidance on phishing-resistant MFA that goes into some detail on the options and the trade-offs that are available. I would encourage people to take a look at that,” Dasher says. He also points to CISA’s SCuBA Hybrid Identity Solutions Architecture guidance, which describes the architectural options for integrating some of these technologies into the existing environment.

For further guidance, Myers points to the Federal ICAM architecture. “It’s a technology-agnostic enterprise architecture that can help agencies integrate these new forms of multifactor authentication within their broader access and identity management architecture,” he says.

Myers also notes that there is government guidance available to help steer agencies as they acquire new technologies and tools in support of MFA.

“If you’re looking for cloud options, definitely go to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program marketplace and search for identity and access. You’ll find FedRAMP-approved cloud vendors there,” he says. For on-premises tools, “there are many products. The Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program from CISA has an approved products list that’s available on GSA’s website.”

Click the banner below to receive featured cybersecurity content by becoming an Insider.