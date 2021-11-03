Take These 4 Steps to Create Password-Free Authentication

The ongoing stream of ransomware attacks have shown that passwords aren’t secure enough.

Passwordless authentication increases security, improves the user experience and provides deeper insight into user activity. Here are four tips to create and deploy this tool:

1. Deploy a Replacement Before Changing Authentication Systems

Microsoft Windows Hello for Business is a good option for organizations that rely upon Active Directory. It features a strong, hardware-protected credential allowing single sign-on to Active Directory on-premises and in the cloud.

2. Assess Risks to Develop Authentication Requirements

This will determine the probability and impact of a breach in each system and will help you develop appropriate authentication requirements for them. It will also help to prioritize your work, focusing first on the highest risks.

