Take These 4 Steps to Create Password-Free Authentication

The ongoing stream of ransomware attacks have shown that passwords aren’t secure enough.
Passwordless authentication increases security, improves the user experience and provides deeper insight into user activity. Here are four tips to create and deploy this tool:
1. Deploy a Replacement Before Changing Authentication Systems
Microsoft Windows Hello for Business is a good option for organizations that rely upon Active Directory. It features a strong, hardware-protected credential allowing single sign-on to Active Directory on-premises and in the cloud.
2. Assess Risks to Develop Authentication Requirements
This will determine the probability and impact of a breach in each system and will help you develop appropriate authentication requirements for them. It will also help to prioritize your work, focusing first on the highest risks.
3. Limit How Often Users Enter Passwords
Removing the requirement to repeatedly enter passwords dramatically improves the user experience by allowing them to seamlessly move from system to system, and gets them out of the habit of using passwords routinely. Once you’ve minimized the number of times that users encounter password prompts, you can transition to a truly passwordless environment.
4. Remove Passwords from the Identity Directory
This is the ultimate goal of a passwordless strategy, but you won’t be able to take this final step until you’ve modernized every legacy system that relies on password authentication. Once you’ve removed passwords entirely, you’re safe from password theft attacks because there simply are no passwords to steal.
