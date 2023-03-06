Zero-Trust Architectures Should Include Data Protection, Cyber Recovery

Data protection and cyber recovery solutions are key components of federal zero-trust security architectures, particularly for civilian agencies with public-facing networks.

Multifactor authentication (MFA) helps control network access in a zero-trust architecture, but agencies must remain vigilant against insider threats.

President Biden’s May 2021 cybersecurity executive order mandated that agencies develop zero-trust architecture implementation plans. Cybersecurity now tops the list of their buying intentions in 2023, a trend likely to continue for years to come, says Rob Emsley, the director of product marketing for data protection at Dell Technologies.

Every piece of infrastructure in a zero-trust environment must adhere to the pillars of the zero-trust strategy — identity, devices, networks, applications and workloads, and data — which is why tech companies like Dell Technologies offer backup appliances that support multiple MFA options, like Google Authenticator and RSA Security’s SecurID.

