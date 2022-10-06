DNA and Glass May Provide Alternative Storage Methods as Data Backlog Grows

The size of the datasphere has exploded. In 2020, the world created or replicated more than 64 zettabytes of data. That number that is expected to increase to 175ZB by 2025, driving the need for improved storage options.

“The demand for long-term data storage in the cloud is reaching unprecedented levels, and we are nearing the limit of what’s possible with existing storage technologies,” says Ant Rowstron, distinguished engineer and head of cloud systems futures at Microsoft Research.

Click the banner below to receive curated content by becoming an Insider.