Modernize Your Cyber Resilience with Today’s Tape Innovations

One of the newest tools in the fight against ransomware comes from one of the oldest technologies: tape. Having a physical backup of your data, in addition to backups in the cloud or on unconnected servers, can provide an essential level of protection should hackers or malware freeze your information.

It’s part of the 3-2-1 rule of backup: keep three copies of your data, use two different forms of media and keep one copy offsite.

There are many technologies agencies can employ to ensure protection from ransomware, but with ever-evolving threats, it is more important than ever to ensure an air-gapped copy is part of the disaster recovery plan. Linear Tape-Open (LTO) media is one such technology.

Quantum provides a unique feature set within its Scalar tape library line designed to provide optimal air-gapped safe storage of data. The Scalar series provides a number of special tools to keep physical storage devices secure.

