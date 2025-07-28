Defense and Civilian Agencies Augment Endpoint Management with Machine Learning

Matt Hayden, vice president of cyber and emerging threats at General Dynamics Information Technology, previously worked in federal cybersecurity roles — most recently as assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure, risk and resilience at the Department of Homeland Security — and stresses that endpoints are a critical component in agencies’ overall cybersecurity strategies, especially as attackers use AI to launch more sophisticated phishing campaigns.

“The first thing every agency has to do to be a responsible defender of networks is to take the low-hanging fruit way from attackers,” Hayden says. “That includes monitoring for laptops and mobile devices. It’s those endpoints that the users are putting their credentials into. Effective endpoint detection automatically detects threats and blocks them across your whole enterprise. The backbone of modern defense is to lock down those endpoints from the start.”

ML Is a Must-Have for Detecting Hostile Behavior

Bob Gourley, co-founder and CTO of the cybersecurity consultancy OODA and former CTO at the Defense Intelligence Agency, says that government cybersecurity leaders recognized the need for AI and ML capabilities in endpoint security as early as the 1990s, but the first effective tools didn’t come to the market until about a decade ago.

“Then, over the past five years, there’s just been an explosion, and all of the big players now are leveraging machine learning in endpoint defense,” Gourley says. “Microsoft Defender is great at it. So are Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike Falcon and SentinelOne.”

“If you want to have any hope of mitigating malicious code and detecting adversarial actions,” he adds, “you have to have a machine learning solution.”