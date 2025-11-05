Government Shutdowns Don’t Have To Impact Mission Continuity

Agencies must strengthen their cybersecurity recovery capability because the added resilience ensures critical operations will continue during government shutdowns, cyberattacks and other disruptions.

Embedding data recovery into core operations ensures that when downtime due to disruption does occur, they can resume quickly — boosting public trust in the process.

The Amazon Web Services outage in October and the Secret Service’s dismantling of a telecommunications network — which was used to disrupt New York communications and threaten officials — in September both highlight the need for rapid recovery to uphold mission functions. Advanced planning, regular training and data recovery protocols turn cyber recovery into a proactive process.

Agencies should take the following actions to incorporate cyber recovery into their resilience strategy in advance of any future government shutdown.

