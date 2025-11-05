Close

New Workspace Modernization Research from CDW

See how IT leaders are tackling workspace modernization opportunities and challenges.

Click Here to Read the Report
Nov 05 2025
Security

Government Shutdowns Don’t Have To Impact Mission Continuity

Take these seven actions to strengthen your agency’s cyber recovery capability.
Travis Rosiek
by

Travis Rosiek is the public sector CTO at Rubrik.

Agencies must strengthen their cybersecurity recovery capability because the added resilience ensures critical operations will continue during government shutdowns, cyberattacks and other disruptions.

Embedding data recovery into core operations ensures that when downtime due to disruption does occur, they can resume quickly — boosting public trust in the process.

The Amazon Web Services outage in October and the Secret Service’s dismantling of a telecommunications network — which was used to disrupt New York communications and threaten officials — in September both highlight the need for rapid recovery to uphold mission functions. Advanced planning, regular training and data recovery protocols turn cyber recovery into a proactive process.

Agencies should take the following actions to incorporate cyber recovery into their resilience strategy in advance of any future government shutdown.

Click the banner below to start implementing smarter security.

x_security_q325_animated_click_desktop_01 x_security_q325_animated_click_mobile_01

 

Actions To Strengthen Cyber Recovery and Ensure Mission Continuity

Preparation and readiness: Create a cybersecurity incident response plan that explicitly outlines roles, responsibilities and procedures before a breach. The plan should detail steps for containing and removing threats, followed by a structured recovery process to restore normal operations.

Asset identification and risk scoring: Inventory and categorize all assets, focusing on high-value assets and mission-critical systems. Vulnerabilities are continuously assessed based on exploitability, exposure and potential impact to allocate resources effectively.

Automated asset discovery: Apply automated tools to help keep a real-time list of all networked assets and continuously identify vulnerabilities.

Air-gapped backups: Back up essential data to systems that are physically or logically isolated from the network, ensuring they cannot be compromised or deleted during a networkwide cyberattack.

Immutable backup and storage: Store immutable copies of essential data that cannot be altered or overwritten for a specific duration. This is a core defense against ransomware, which explicitly targets backups.

Regular testing: Regularly test backup solutions and disaster recovery plans, including cyber, to verify that critical data and systems can be restored promptly.

Encryption and network segmentation: Encrypt all data traffic, both internal and external, and enable multifactor authentication. Use microsegmentation to isolate network segments and prevent attackers from moving laterally after a breach.

Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.

ft_newsletter_animated_q125_signup_desktop ft_newsletter_animated_q125_signup_mobile

 

Look to NIST’s Frameworks and Collaborate With Other Agencies

Agencies can ensure the continuity of essential services during shutdowns or cyberattacks by using proven frameworks, such as the ones released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and regularly testing their data recovery capabilities. Additionally, federal leadership should encourage increased collaboration among agencies.

Cyber recovery is more than just damage control; it is the strategy for mission continuity and the strongest pillar of resilience.

wildpixel/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles