Close

New Workspace Modernization Research from CDW

See how IT leaders are tackling workspace modernization opportunities and challenges.

Click Here to Read the Report
Oct 15 2025
Cloud

4 Big Hybrid and Multicloud Challenges for Agencies

Unified management simplifies hybrid cloud operations for government IT administrators.
Steve Dowling
by

Steve Dowling is practice vice president of cloud managed services for CDW.

Multicloud environments provide the flexibility to leverage each provider’s unique strengths while maintaining negotiating power and reducing dependency on any single vendor. For example, organizations might select Amazon Web Services for computing-intensive workloads, Microsoft Azure for enterprise integration and Google Cloud for data analytics — all within a cohesive strategy.

Access to diverse cloud services enables organizations to experiment with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning without massive upfront investments. Government teams can rapidly prototype and scale successful initiatives across their preferred platforms.

Click the banner below to learn more about moving to a hybrid cloud model.

XS_Q125_Cloud_cta_desktop01 XS_Q125_Cloud_cta_mobile01

 

Similarly, hybrid approaches give federal organizations the flexibility to run heavier workloads in the cloud while maintaining absolute control of the data and workloads they choose to run on-premises or in private cloud environments. For example, a public-facing web application might perform best in a public cloud environment, while sensitive financial data should remain in a private cloud for compliance reasons.

Though the benefits are clear, the operational reality is more demanding than many organizations initially anticipate. Managing hybrid and multicloud environments introduces unique challenges that can dampen their benefits if left unchecked.

Here are some of the key challenges agencies face:

1. Tool Sprawl and Fragmented Visibility

Each cloud provider offers its own management console, monitoring tools and operational procedures. Government IT teams find themselves juggling multiple dashboards, struggling to maintain consistent visibility across their entire infrastructure. This fragmentation makes it difficult to identify performance bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities or opportunities.

2. Siloed Operations Cause Inconsistent Processes and Comms Gaps

Research indicates that 73% of organizations report their on-premises and cloud teams work in silos. This organizational fragmentation leads to inconsistent processes, duplicated efforts and communication gaps that can impact both security and efficiency.

Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.

ft_newsletter_animated_q125_signup_desktop ft_newsletter_animated_q125_signup_mobile

 

3. Skills and Resource Gaps

Managing multiple cloud platforms requires diverse expertise that many government agencies lack internally. Teams must understand not just the technical aspects of each platform but also how to integrate them effectively while maintaining security and compliance standards.

4. Cost Management Complexity

With workloads distributed across multiple environments, tracking and optimizing costs becomes exponentially more complex. Organizations struggle to consolidate billing, allocate costs accurately and identify optimization opportunities across their hybrid infrastructure.

Just_Super/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles