4 Big Hybrid and Multicloud Challenges for Agencies

Similarly, hybrid approaches give federal organizations the flexibility to run heavier workloads in the cloud while maintaining absolute control of the data and workloads they choose to run on-premises or in private cloud environments. For example, a public-facing web application might perform best in a public cloud environment, while sensitive financial data should remain in a private cloud for compliance reasons.

Though the benefits are clear, the operational reality is more demanding than many organizations initially anticipate. Managing hybrid and multicloud environments introduces unique challenges that can dampen their benefits if left unchecked.

Here are some of the key challenges agencies face:

1. Tool Sprawl and Fragmented Visibility

Each cloud provider offers its own management console, monitoring tools and operational procedures. Government IT teams find themselves juggling multiple dashboards, struggling to maintain consistent visibility across their entire infrastructure. This fragmentation makes it difficult to identify performance bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities or opportunities.

2. Siloed Operations Cause Inconsistent Processes and Comms Gaps

Research indicates that 73% of organizations report their on-premises and cloud teams work in silos. This organizational fragmentation leads to inconsistent processes, duplicated efforts and communication gaps that can impact both security and efficiency.

