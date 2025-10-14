Five Questions To Ask When Assessing Hypervisor Solutions

Despite the cost-efficiency offered by hypervisors, customers are often hesitant to lock themselves into a proprietary solution. What used to be just a hypervisor solution has now become hypervisors plus automation, management or a full-stack solution that often has the same functionality as the cloud.

The importance of customer choice cannot be overstated in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. Customers may fear being tied to a single vendor’s ecosystem because they worry it may stifle their ability to adopt emerging technologies, leverage competitive pricing or switch vendors if the need arises.

Here are five questions to ask when weighing a hypervisor solution:

