Google Workspace and Gemini Help Federal Employees Create Faster

Google has offered the government a 71% discount on its Workspace collaboration suite through Sept. 30 in a major push to help modernize federal IT operations.

The deal could save agencies up to $2 billion over three years, assuming governmentwide adoption, and includes access to Google’s generative artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, which is integrated across Gmail, Docs, Slides and Drive.

Agencies — many of which are grappling with budget cuts, compliance demands and evolving workforce needs — want solutions to streamline operations and boost productivity.

“This is going to allow them to do three things: save money, improve security and realize efficiency gains through AI,” says Eric Williams, business development specialist with CDW Government. “What stands out now is that Gemini is included with all licenses.” Workspace’s biggest advantage is arguably its out-of-the-box security.

