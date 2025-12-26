How AI Can Accelerate Zero Trust for Agencies

Enterprise networks have changed. In this new network reality, employees work from all sorts of places — home, the office, a coffee shop or anywhere in between. Applications live on-premises, in private clouds or in public cloud environments. Traffic patterns are dynamic, access points are distributed and security perimeters are increasingly porous.
In this environment, the traditional network security model we’ve come to know can’t keep up. Perimeter-based models fall short when it comes to the modern, hybrid workforce.
Enterprises are shifting toward zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) solutions, which prioritize identity, device posture and continuous verification over static network boundaries. Hybrid work and distributed applications have redefined what “secure” means, demanding a fundamentally new approach that spans all environments without introducing friction for users or teams.
Click the banner below to manage the security risks of machine identities.
The Rise of SASE
SASE represents a pivotal shift: It unifies software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) with SSE. This convergence helps break down traditional silos between network and security teams, streamlining operations and improving visibility.
SASE simplifies policy enforcement, setting the stage for future innovations. It’s about understanding SASE as a framework for modernization, not a checkbox technology, especially when managing hybrid and cloud-first environments.
AI Is Already in a Lot of Security Tools
Many organizations are already interacting with artificial intelligence without realizing it. Endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and network anomaly detection tools are all leveraging machine learning and AI to automate routine analysis and identify threats faster.
How an agency chooses to leverage third-party platforms is ultimately much more important than building AI in-house for its network security needs. The AI already embedded in these solutions will dramatically reduce manual effort, improve detection accuracy and accelerate response times, without requiring a single line of machine learning code from a government IT team.
Click the banner below to keep up with the IT, cyber and AI experts making government efficiency a reality.
Zero trust is fundamentally data intensive. Having to process identity signals, device posture, network behavior and contextual activity in real time can be too much to manually monitor.
These solution platforms bridge the gap between static policies and adaptive enforcement. AI makes zero trust not just a principle but a practical, operationally feasible strategy that improves security while reducing operational overhead.
The Future of Network Security
Despite the potential AI tools can bring to an agency, it’s important to remember that it is not the only solution. Handing over full control to AI to monitor government network security is not something I expect in the foreseeable future.
The stakes are too high; a misconfigured rule at the edge, firewall or identity gateway could disrupt critical business operations. Because of this, we expect AI adoption to follow the same pattern as early Wi-Fi automation; organizations will start small and scale gradually. Gradual, domain-specific adoption will help government teams to measure results and integrate AI confidently without exposing critical systems to risk.
Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.
For now, it’s better to think of AI as a guidance and acceleration tool. It can alert an agency to suspicious activity, identify patterns and recommend remediation. Human oversight remains crucial to this entire process. This ensures agility without compromising safety.
Strategic Partners Can Help Build a Modern Security Framework
A managed service provider can provide agencies with the guidance, technology and operational expertise to build a modern security framework rooted in zero-trust principles and SASE architecture. Here’s how.
Zero trust and SASE assessments: A managed service provider can help evaluate network, identity and endpoint readiness while mapping opportunities to converge networking and security with SASE.
Strategic roadmaps: A managed service provider can help design phased zero-trust and SASE implementations that minimize disruption while aligning with long-term business goals.
UP NEXT: Resilience is the “new frontier” of AI performance.
Technology enablement: A managed service provider can help deploy solutions across identity, device, application and network layers, leveraging SASE to unify security controls with cloud-delivered networking.
Managed services: A managed service provider can help deliver continuous monitoring, analytics and threat response, ensuring that zero trust and SASE policies stay effective as environments evolve.
By aligning policies, processes and technology, agencies can secure their hybrid workforce, simplify operations through convergence, and enable both productivity and business agility.