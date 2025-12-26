How AI Can Accelerate Zero Trust for Agencies

Enterprise networks have changed. In this new network reality, employees work from all sorts of places — home, the office, a coffee shop or anywhere in between. Applications live on-premises, in private clouds or in public cloud environments. Traffic patterns are dynamic, access points are distributed and security perimeters are increasingly porous.

In this environment, the traditional network security model we’ve come to know can’t keep up. Perimeter-based models fall short when it comes to the modern, hybrid workforce.

Enterprises are shifting toward zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) solutions, which prioritize identity, device posture and continuous verification over static network boundaries. Hybrid work and distributed applications have redefined what “secure” means, demanding a fundamentally new approach that spans all environments without introducing friction for users or teams.

