AI Is Causing a Power and Cooling Headache for Agencies

The latest NVIDIA processors present a challenge for agencies, from the server to the grid, because the high-intensity artificial intelligence workloads they enable come with major power and cooling demands.

Agencies require either trusted partners or assessments to determine the generator, uninterruptible power supply and transfer switch needs for their particular missions.

Further complicating matters: Private sector organizations aren’t balking at any price, even when AI infrastructure costs exceed $1 billion, but they are when estimated timelines reach 17 months. Industry wants to move quickly, but federal budgets and uncertainty around long-term program funding are constants, which can leave agencies at a disadvantage.

Speed will continue to be a problem for all parties involved because AI-driven hyperscaler purchases are fueling memory, processor and hard drive shortages. One of CDW Government’s top partners, Schneider Electric, just allocated $2.3 billion to two hyperscalers; fortunately, we have the most diverse partner ecosystem in the industry, an emerging technology program for adding new ones quickly, and a dedicated power and cooling team.

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