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Apr 21 2026
Software

Modernizing Federal Applications Without Disrupting Mission-Critical Systems

Software upgrades require clarity and prioritization as government IT admins confront legacy systems, security risks and pressure to move faster to the cloud.
Mickey McCarter
by

Mickey McCarter is managing editor of StateTech magazine.

Federal agencies are under growing pressure to modernize aging application portfolios, but many are moving too fast without understanding the full scope of what they’re trying to fix.

So says Greg Peters, chief architect for Strategic Application Modernization Assessment (SAMA) at CDW, who believes many public sector organizations pursue cloud migrations or digital transformation initiatives without first addressing fundamental issues hidden inside their application stacks.

“Most organizations are reacting to directives from elected officials, the CIO or the CTO to move to the cloud,” Peters says. “But what they often don’t realize is that they have more security issues in their applications than they think.”

In some cases, those discoveries are significant enough to pause major initiatives altogether.

“We’ve had several clients completely stop their cloud migrations once they realized they needed to fix their applications first,” he says.

Application modernization has always been complex, Peters says, but the challenge has intensified as government agencies manage increasingly hybrid and distributed environments.

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Why Application Modernization Is Getting Harder

In addition to traditional systems, many public sector organizations still rely on mainframes and deeply embedded legacy platforms that can’t be refactored quickly.

“Those systems are very, very complex, and you can’t do that overnight,” Peters says. “That takes a lot of effort.”

The difficulty is not just in upgrading individual applications but in understanding how those applications interact with each other — and how changes in one system can ripple across others.

“One of the biggest things organizations don’t realize is how tightly coupled their applications are,” Peters says. “They may need to modernize three, four or five applications at the same time, not just one.”

READ MORE: Automating applications is key to improved citizen services.

This interdependence makes modernization planning far more complex than many agencies anticipate, especially when internal documentation is outdated or incomplete.

Agencies often struggle not because they lack motivation, but because they lack clarity, Peters says.

They know they want to modernize, but they don’t know what to modernize first, how to sequence the work or how to reduce risk along the way.

“Choosing what to modernize is incredibly complicated,” he says. “It’s not just about how many applications you have. It’s about how those applications talk to each other.”

Without a clear roadmap, agencies can end up spending time and money on the wrong initiatives, or modernizing systems that deliver little real value.

Misconceptions About Application Modernization

One of the biggest misconceptions Peters sees is the belief that artificial intelligence can now automate modernization decisions.

“Organizations think they can use AI to modernize everything,” he says. “It’s just not there yet.”

While AI can support some analysis tasks, Peters notes, letting algorithms make high-stakes architectural decisions without human context introduces unacceptable risk for government environments.

DIVE DEEPER: Workplace modernization spurs government collaboration.

Another misconception: Modernization must be slow, disruptive and resource intensive.

“People think this is going to take a long time, a lot of effort and a lot of staff time,” he says. “That’s not true.”

In reality, Peters says, modern assessment tools can dramatically shorten the planning phase — a crucial factor for agencies facing staffing shortages and budget constraints.

Greg Peters
Choosing what to modernize is incredibly complicated. It’s not just about how many applications you have. It’s about how those applications talk to each other.”

Greg Peters Chief Architect, SAMA, CDW

How CDW’s SAMA Brings Clarity

CDW’s SAMA engagement is designed to address that planning gap by giving organizations a data-driven view of their portfolios before major investments are made.

Rather than relying on manual analysis or narrow evaluations, SAMA examines applications across 26 dimensions — including complexity, security, maintainability and business impact.

“Most organizations only look at one or two areas,” Peters says. “We look at 26.”

That multidimensional approach helps agencies understand not just what to modernize but why — and what modernization strategy makes the most sense for each system.

One of SAMA’s differentiators, Peters says, is the way results are delivered.

Instead of static PDF reports, CDW provides interactive, browser-based dashboards that allow stakeholders to explore data dynamically.

“These aren’t just reports,” Peters says. “They’re dynamic, HTML-based and fully shareable.”

Leaders can drill into specific applications, examine staffing levels, estimate modernization costs and visualize risk — all without specialized training.

“We don’t make the organization learn a tool,” Peters says. “That’s a big difference.”

For government agencies, this accessibility matters. It allows IT leaders to communicate findings clearly to finance teams, procurement officials and elected stakeholders who may not have deep technical backgrounds.

READ MORE: Governments enhance communication through collaboration.

Application Modernization Doesn’t End With Assessment

After the assessment is complete, CDW can also support execution.

“We don’t just analyze,” Peters says. “We help agencies build and execute the roadmap.”

That can include pairing with internal teams or managing modernization efforts directly, depending on the agency’s needs.

If there’s one takeaway Peters wants government leaders to remember, it’s speed.

“It doesn’t have to take months,” he says.

With the right approach, agencies can gain clarity quickly, avoid costly missteps and modernize in a way that improves security, resilience and service delivery — without disrupting operations.

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