Modernizing Federal Applications Without Disrupting Mission-Critical Systems

Why Application Modernization Is Getting Harder

In addition to traditional systems, many public sector organizations still rely on mainframes and deeply embedded legacy platforms that can’t be refactored quickly.

“Those systems are very, very complex, and you can’t do that overnight,” Peters says. “That takes a lot of effort.”

The difficulty is not just in upgrading individual applications but in understanding how those applications interact with each other — and how changes in one system can ripple across others.

“One of the biggest things organizations don’t realize is how tightly coupled their applications are,” Peters says. “They may need to modernize three, four or five applications at the same time, not just one.”

READ MORE: Automating applications is key to improved citizen services.

This interdependence makes modernization planning far more complex than many agencies anticipate, especially when internal documentation is outdated or incomplete.

Agencies often struggle not because they lack motivation, but because they lack clarity, Peters says.

They know they want to modernize, but they don’t know what to modernize first, how to sequence the work or how to reduce risk along the way.

“Choosing what to modernize is incredibly complicated,” he says. “It’s not just about how many applications you have. It’s about how those applications talk to each other.”

Without a clear roadmap, agencies can end up spending time and money on the wrong initiatives, or modernizing systems that deliver little real value.

Misconceptions About Application Modernization

One of the biggest misconceptions Peters sees is the belief that artificial intelligence can now automate modernization decisions.

“Organizations think they can use AI to modernize everything,” he says. “It’s just not there yet.”

While AI can support some analysis tasks, Peters notes, letting algorithms make high-stakes architectural decisions without human context introduces unacceptable risk for government environments.

DIVE DEEPER: Workplace modernization spurs government collaboration.

Another misconception: Modernization must be slow, disruptive and resource intensive.

“People think this is going to take a long time, a lot of effort and a lot of staff time,” he says. “That’s not true.”

In reality, Peters says, modern assessment tools can dramatically shorten the planning phase — a crucial factor for agencies facing staffing shortages and budget constraints.