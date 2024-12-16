Artificial Intelligence Can Look Backward So People Can Move Forward

Protect Users by Learning How They Operate
In the U.S. Air Force, we were able to find adversaries by determining what made them look different than anyone else. How can you use AI or machine learning to look for the blue M&M in a bag of blue Skittles? How can that help us understand what adversaries are doing? By doing so, we can be more adaptive and predictive rather than reactive.
From a cyber defense perspective, think about what the attack surface looks like today. Adversaries, of course, will look for the weakest link in the chain and go for the easy targets. They will attack endpoints without firewalls, but they are also going after our coworkers and our users. It’s users who click on malicious links and who go to malicious websites. It’s users that click on ads that pop up on their profiles. That’s where adversaries are hiding.
From a perspective of scope and scale, one of our challenges is understanding who the customer is. At CDW, my customers are our sellers. These vendors are reading every email that comes in to say, “I have this proposal or this request for information, and I need to respond.” And they have to read their email to conduct business.
