Increasingly Complex Federal IT Environments Call for Multiple Security Tools

Authenticating Users Anywhere

Most executives surveyed by CDW also said that identity and access management tools are most effective in providing visibility into security operations. IAM solutions authenticate users, granting CISOs some validation that authorized users are accessing the appropriate resources and thus operating in a zero-trust security paradigm.

Zero trust, of course, ensures strict access controls and grants only the most basic level of privilege to authenticated users. SASE tools can help ensure zero-trust security by combining networking and security services into an integrated solution that authenticates all users, regardless of whether they are accessing assets on-premises or in the cloud.

With federal employees working in hybrid office environments and regularly using cloud services, the need for specialized tools to support specific functions becomes clear. And, so, the growth of security portfolios — to the point where roughly half of government IT leaders are using between 10 and 49 tools — is completely understandable. In fact, it’s a necessity.