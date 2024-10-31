Federal Agencies Refresh Devices to Support Changing Work Environments

Refreshing Devices for the Battlefield, Security and Efficiency

For the U.S. Army, regular device refreshes have battlefield implications.

Having the most current device in hand “helps warfighters maximize their full potential,” says Alan Mahan, director of Network Enterprise Technology Command, an Army organization that provides command, control, communications, cyber operations and network support worldwide.

In addition to purchasing Getac laptops and Panasonic Toughbooks, the Army recently refreshed its standard user laptop, the HP ProBook. “We’ve updated to the HP EliteBook 650 G10, which significantly increases our CPU speeds by as much as 78%. We also had some speed and capacity improvements in RAM and local storage,” Mahan says.

The Army is also updating its large, shared multifunction printers. “We’re swapping out our Xerox AltaLink C8035 printers to the Xerox VersaLink C7125,” he says. “This refresh will give us a secure print enhancement: Users are required to insert a common access card, which prevents people from walking away with sensitive material because you have to be there at the printer.”

Regular endpoint refreshes “help us maintain security patches and updates against hackers, malware and other attacks,” Mahan says. “Refreshed endpoints also provide faster hardware and improved audio and visual graphics that support collaborative technologies such as online conferencing, so users can be more efficient with their time.”

User satisfaction factors in as well. “Current technology helps keep the workforce engaged and more effective in accomplishing their tasks, their functions, their missions,” he says.

Upgrading Laptops for Mobility and Size

The Health Resources and Services Administration delivers care to about 30 million people, including more than 500,000 with HIV. Up-to-date endpoints make that happen smoothly.

“We typically upgrade a portion of our laptops each year so we don’t need a full-blown upgrade of all of our systems,” CIO Adriane Burton says. “They’re upgraded for every employee, including administrative staff, medical staff, grant management specialists and contractors who work for us.”

The most recent effort rolled out new Dell Latitude devices, delivering additional features and technology. “For example, we want to make sure that our laptops are the right size so that they’re mobile,” Burton says.

With the rise of telework, “some folks really appreciated having larger screens, so we got laptops with slightly bigger screens. Then they could be flexible, whether employees are in the office or at home,” she says.