These Technologies Will Help Agencies Implement OPM’s Remote Work Guidance

The Office of Personnel Management wants agencies to design remote and telework workspaces based on their respective missions and employees’ positions and capabilities, rather than using an ineffective, cookie-cutter approach.

A recent memo issued by OPM offers agencies guidance on establishing remote and telework policies and programs in the face of increasing pressure from Congress to justify the status quo.

The status quo is a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw agencies deploy improved videoconferencing Software as a Service, hardware and faster CPUs, leaving some employees comfortable working from home when the emergency ended. Only 6% of federal employees worked remotely (meaning at an alternative official worksite) in fiscal 2022, while as of May about half had telework agreements allowing them to work from an approved worksite such as their home, according to government data.

OPM’s perspective is that boosting federal recruitment requires competitive work policies and environments, which means agencies need to identify the appropriate technologies for the job.

Click the banner below to begin equipping employees with the tools they need to collaborate seamlessly.