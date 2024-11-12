How OCC Charted Its Course for Cloud Adoption

Cloud is a huge part of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s IT modernization efforts because many of its applications lived on-premises, according to CIO and Chief Data Officer Kristen Baldwin.

Care and feeding of on-premises solutions can impact banking operations, whereas migrating to the cloud made routine updates something users didn’t need to schedule their activities around.

OCC is an independent bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department that charters, regulates and supervises more than 1,000 national banks and federal savings associations, and it’s been an early adopter of Software as a Service and Platform as a Service technologies to support those institutions.

“When it comes to SaaS and PaaS, we’ve made significant strides and are on a really good, solid path there,” Baldwin said, during a Federal News Network webinar in October.

Click the banner for more information about simplifying cloud adoption.