Close

See How Your Peers Are Moving Forward in the Cloud

New research from CDW can help you build on your success and take the next step.

Click Here to Read the Report
Nov 12 2024
Cloud

How OCC Charted Its Course for Cloud Adoption

More than 1,000 banks and other financial institutions rely on data from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Software and Platform as a Service solutions have helped support them.
Adam Stone
by

Adam Stone writes on technology trends from Annapolis, Md., with a focus on government IT, military and first-responder technologies.

Cloud is a huge part of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s IT modernization efforts because many of its applications lived on-premises, according to CIO and Chief Data Officer Kristen Baldwin.

Care and feeding of on-premises solutions can impact banking operations, whereas migrating to the cloud made routine updates something users didn’t need to schedule their activities around.

OCC is an independent bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department that charters, regulates and supervises more than 1,000 national banks and federal savings associations, and it’s been an early adopter of Software as a Service and Platform as a Service technologies to support those institutions.

“When it comes to SaaS and PaaS, we’ve made significant strides and are on a really good, solid path there,” Baldwin said, during a Federal News Network webinar in October.

Click the banner for more information about simplifying cloud adoption.

xs_cloud_cta2_desktop xs_cloud_cta2_mobile

 

Cloud-Centric Data Management Services

OCC needs to share data seamlessly with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Federal Reserve and the banks it supervises. Cloud “will make this whole process more efficient for us,” Baldwin said. “We want to make sure that we have this information available to them when they need it.”

Cloud-centric data management services are another key goal in OCC’s modernization efforts. With these capabilities, “we could access large data sets in hours, rather than waiting, in some cases, days to ingest our own copies,” Baldwin said.

OCC’s IT team will require thoughtful management to bring that to life. The team needs to make sure “that it’s going to perform as efficiently as we expect and then make sure we have the rollout plan that works for our bank supervision side,” Baldwin said.

Cloud TOC

Related Content

See how the FITARA scorecard is progressing.

Explore how shifting to multicloud is an easy way to control agency costs.

Learn how agencies’ journey to the cloud requires tackling cybersecurity concerns.

Discover the keys to IT modernization in the cloud.

 

Boosting Data Security with the Help of Third Parties

Of course, all of this must be done securely. “We have role-based access,” Baldwin said. “Our business partners are really helping us architect that in a way that it will be seamless to our user base.”

To ensure robust cybersecurity, “we also proactively engage third-party experts,” Baldwin said. With their help, “our cybersecurity posture has evolved to include much more sophisticated threat detection and response capabilities, as well as focus on more complete encryption and access controls,” she added.

In line with these efforts, OCC recently completed an independent assessment of its zero-trust adoption maturity. “We performed quite well on that assessment,” Baldwin said. “We’ll focus a bit more on refining our cloud security posture monitoring capabilities” in the future, she added.

Looking ahead, Baldwin said, “we’re taking a holistic, portfolio-based approach to our modernization.” She noted that a recent cloud readiness assessment has helped the office chart a path forward.

“We really haven’t come across applications here at OCC that we feel need to remain on-prem,” she said. The focus now is on leveraging SaaS to empower mission-critical applications in the cloud wherever possible. “We absolutely see cloud technology, in general, as an enabler for our mission delivery.”

Sean Anthony Eddy/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles