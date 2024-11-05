5 Ways Cloud Readiness Assessments Can Help Agencies

One Cloud Vendor or Multiple for Meeting Data Needs?

One reason your agency should do a cloud assessment while choosing vendors is to make sure the vendor can meet your data needs. If it can’t, consider using multiple vendors.

To get a better sense of how a cloud vendor can best meet an agency’s needs, IT leaders must ask themselves several questions: Is the primary need to secure data and have it available 24/7? Does IT need to be able to quickly restore that data after a ransomware or other cyberattack? Does the agency need a robust Software as a Service solution for apps that staff members use? Having answers to these questions will go a long way toward figuring out which vendors to vet.

Be Open to a Hybrid Cloud Model

While you might want to move all your agency’s applications to the cloud, your cloud assessment could reveal that some apps need to remain onsite, for several reasons. You may need to keep backups in-house and have a second copy offsite. Knowing what you need to keep on-premises and what a cloud vendor can manage requires talking to your vendor about how they deal with hybrid setups.