Close

See How Your Peers Are Moving Forward in the Cloud

New research from CDW can help you build on your success and take the next step.

Click Here to Read the Report
Nov 13 2024
Cloud

5 Ways Cloud Readiness Assessments Can Help Agencies

An effective cloud strategy starts with asking the right questions.
Joel Keller
by

Joel Keller spent more than a decade in IT before becoming a full-time journalist. He has written for The New York Times, Parade and others.

Agencies preparing for a cloud migration would do well to run a cloud readiness assessment to set both their modernization strategy and security posture.

The Department of Health and Human Services uses cloud assessment tools to ensure system configurations are appropriate and to identify weak security controls in need of remediation, Tamara Lilly, HHS’s assistant inspector general for cybersecurity, told Federal News Network.

On a basic level, assessments help agencies determine which cloud solutions will work best for them and can either be performed internally or by a third party. Here are five ways cloud assessments can help agencies size up potential partners’ capabilities.

Click the banner to modernize your cloud environment with CDW’s help.

xs_cloud_cta1_desktop xs_cloud_cta1_mobile

 

One Cloud Vendor or Multiple for Meeting Data Needs?

One reason your agency should do a cloud assessment while choosing vendors is to make sure the vendor can meet your data needs. If it can’t, consider using multiple vendors.

To get a better sense of how a cloud vendor can best meet an agency’s needs, IT leaders must ask themselves several questions: Is the primary need to secure data and have it available 24/7? Does IT need to be able to quickly restore that data after a ransomware or other cyberattack? Does the agency need a robust Software as a Service solution for apps that staff members use? Having answers to these questions will go a long way toward figuring out which vendors to vet.

Be Open to a Hybrid Cloud Model

While you might want to move all your agency’s applications to the cloud, your cloud assessment could reveal that some apps need to remain onsite, for several reasons. You may need to keep backups in-house and have a second copy offsite. Knowing what you need to keep on-premises and what a cloud vendor can manage requires talking to your vendor about how they deal with hybrid setups.

Cloud TOC

Related Content

Discover how OCC charted its course for cloud adoption.

See how the FITARA scorecard is progressing.

Explore how shifting to multicloud is an easy way to control agency costs.

Learn why agencies’ journey to the cloud requires tackling cybersecurity concerns.

 

Cloud Assessments Can Spot Security Vulnerabilities

Short-staffed IT departments often don’t have the time or resources to address ever-changing cybersecurity needs. An honest assessment of your agency’s security vulnerabilities will help you decide what cloud services you want to examine and which vendors will have the best tools to help you accomplish your security goals.

Know How Potential Partners Secure Data

It’s hard to ensure the security of your data if you don’t know your vendor partner’s security practices. Therefore, it’s crucial that you have a detailed discussion with the vendor and ask pointed questions about how it can ensure your data will be safe and accessible.

For instance, it’s important to know where backups will be located. This is critical for federal agencies, which must comply with regulations governing data privacy. Also, delays could occur if backups are stored in a location that your systems cannot access.

36%

The percentage of organizations that have moved one-quarter to one-half of their applications to the cloud

Source: CDW, 2024 CDW Cloud Computing Research Report, October 2024

Work with Vendors on Cloud Upgrades

Simply porting your current data set and applications from in-house servers to the cloud is one way to operate, but it may not address all of your security and data availability concerns. Doing so may close off access to tools and applications that make things easier for administrators and IT staff. As part of the cloud assessment process, being open to vendors’ ideas and collaborating on changes and upgrades will minimize the need for incremental changes down the road.

Click the banner below to read the 2024 CDW Cloud Computing Research Report.

na-prrcloud-static-2024-na-desktop na-prrcloud-static-2024-na-mobile
AzmanL/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles