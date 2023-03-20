How (and Why) to Establish a Cloud Center of Excellence

The Right Stakeholders Are Key to Establishing a CCoE

Establishing a CCoE starts with support from executive leadership. It is critical to secure support from both senior IT leadership and others within the agency community. Many organizations find support for a CCoE within their procurement, legal and compliance offices because the CCoE helps ensure cloud deployments are consistent with organizational requirements.

Once leadership support is secured, it’s time to form the CCoE. Many organizations designate a chief cloud architect to lead the CCoE. While cloud acumen is desirable in this position, the most important characteristics are vision and collaboration. Many organizations engage a trusted partner for the technical aspects of their cloud strategies, but it’s essential that the chief cloud architect can provide change leadership with business partners.

The chief cloud architect should establish a cross-functional group to define and articulate the organization’s cloud strategy and standards. This group should draw from the agency IT community and should engage those who are adopting or contemplating cloud projects. In addition to defining strategy and standards, this group acts as a catalyst for the community-building and knowledge-sharing that are critical for raising the organization’s cloud competency more broadly.

Once established, the CCoE also becomes a critical component of the organization’s IT security apparatus. The CCoE will work closely with the agency’s CISO to develop processes, standards and templates that deliver compliant architecture in the cloud. Many organizations incorporate their CCoEs into their risk assessment processes. The CCoE can establish vetted architectural patterns that integrators can adopt as “inherited controls” and can also recommend or adopt specific tooling for cloud security evaluation and monitoring.

CCoEs Are Key to Organizational Cloud Strategy

As the CCoE matures, it becomes a natural focal point for refining the organization’s cloud strategy over time. The CCoE can work with business partners to establish key metrics required to evaluate the business impact of cloud adoption. The CCoE can also monitor the vendor landscape and help the organization understand the impact of pricing or changes to service offerings over time.

It is worth noting that the federal government has a wide variety of workloads, some of which may not be suitable for cloud adoption. For example, research workloads often require massive storage or computing resources, and the CCoE can help researchers determine when the cloud may be a good fit. Organizations with strong research missions may wish to follow Internet2’s Exploring Clouds for Acceleration of Science initiative, which examines the use of commercial clouds for research workloads.