TechNet Augusta: The Army’s Need for Low Code–Enabled, Data-Centric Platforms Grows

Army components should identify one or two critical issues they can address with low code–enabled, data-centric operations to get intelligence in warfighters’ hands faster, according to CDW Government and ServiceNow experts.

During their session on the subject at TechNet Augusta 2025 on Wednesday, presenters said several factors — including the shift to digital electronic warfare on the battlefield; the massive increase in data being collected from sensors, UAV feeds, maintenance operations logs and other sources; and preparations to fight a near-peer adversary — outweigh change management concerns.

Army components worry they will have trouble integrating any low- or no-code platform they transition to with preexisting platforms and thus will hesitate to make the switch. But even when integration occurs, there are differences in output and throughput between platforms.

“That's a legacy problem,” said Mike Longoria, a former officer and senior account executive at ServiceNow. “We're not going to solve that tomorrow, but iteratively I think we can improve that just by reading the engagement layer between systems in that single, flat, fast and transparent pane of glass that sits on top.”

