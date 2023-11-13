AFCEA TechNet

These experts can provide insight and knowledge about the cyber topics that most concern the federal government.
This three-day conference invites military and industry attendees to discuss pacing challenges and explore solutions around cyber and land operations. Assisted by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, the conference will also address procurement issues as budgets remain uncertain and technologies such as artificial intelligence rapidly evolve.
Our TechNet Augusta coverage doesn’t end with the event. Become an Insider for exclusive content that dives deeper into conference insights. You’ll also gain access to a personalized dashboard, making it easy to keep up with cyber and artificial intelligence solutions.
Browse All of Our TechNet 2024 Coverage
Copyright © 2024 CDW LLC 200 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, IL 60061Do Not Sell My Personal Information