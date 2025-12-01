24 Federal IT Influencers Worth Following in 2025

The Trump administration’s emphasis on improving government efficiency requires a different kind of leader, one capable of striking a balance between cutting costs and maintaining high-quality public services.

This leader must be capable of increasing oversight of the programs and capabilities under their purview while also embracing emerging technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, into IT and cybersecurity workflows.

We’ve found 24 such leaders influencing the future of federal technology in 2025 and, while the list is certainly longer, these figures embody a willingness to think critically about government’s biggest challenges and experiment with new, more efficient solutions.

Give them a follow and consider borrowing a best practice or two from their playbooks in the coming year on the road better government services.

