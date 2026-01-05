Close

Jan 05 2026
Digital Workspace

Tech Trend 2026: AI2C Exemplifies AI Upskilling for the Federal Workforce

Agencies can learn from the Army AI Integration Center and technology partners to close the skills gap and boost productivity.
Alex Slagg
by

Alexander Slagg is a freelance writer specializing in technology and education. He is an ongoing contributor to the CDW family of magazines.

Agency leaders are being driven to deploy artificial intelligence solutions to support their missions while lacking staff with the experience or training needed to reap the expected productivity gains.

Upskilling presents agencies with a chance to avoid having their AI capabilities languish.

Among public sector DevSecOps professionals, 95% were found to be using AI for software development or planned to in the future, according to a GitLab study conducted over the summer. Additionally, 84% of respondents expected AI to significantly effect their work in the next five years, reflecting the technology’s growing role in day-to-day responsibilities across the federal workforce.

“Service members have a much greater adoption rate for an AI tool — and a faster adoption rate overall — if they understand minimally how it works,” says Lt. Col. Eric Sturzinger, director of research and engagement at the Army AI Integration Center (AI2C). “If they understand generally how it works and how the inputs and outputs are mapped to each other, then they'll have a much greater adoption rate, and then they'll be able to use those tools to be far more productive in their roles.”

KEEP UP: These are the four biggest evolving workplace trends of 2026.

Challenges of AI Upskilling in Government

Agency leaders face several hurdles in providing the necessary AI upskilling opportunities to workers.

“Agencies have to figure out how to give contractors and employees the time required to become experts in the use of AI,” says Bob Stevens, vice president, Americas, at GitLab. “You can't just hand them the tool and expect them to be productive.”

Government also needs to improve collaboration with AI solutions providers so they can fully understand where agencies are trying to go with the technology and help them get there, Stevens says.

“It may be quick to learn how to use a GPT-like model that you can query from a web browser,” Sturzinger says. “However, to learn some of the deeper skills of how to produce these models and their exquisite capabilities, that takes a long time and a lot of effort.”

AI2C Delivers a Range of AI Upskilling Programs

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, AI2C may offer a model for how other parts of the government can effectively provide AI upskilling at scale. AI2C’s mission is to accelerate AI integration across all Army functions and build a technically capable force while driving product integration to deliver solutions to soldiers more quickly.

“At the Army AI integration Center, our goal is to produce skilled and AI-knowledgeable active-duty personnel at all ranks,” Sturzinger says. “We send junior officers to graduate school at Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Wisconsin and other institutions. They then continue their upskilling process by developing technical products back here in Pittsburgh for two years.”

From there, many junior officers return to their Army units ready to apply their new AI skills at the operational combat unit and tactical levels. Some junior officers move to higher divisions and corps, such as Army Cyber Command.

“We also have multiple graduates who are now serving on the Army’s operational data teams in Europe and the Pacific,” Sturzinger says. “They are supporting various ongoing operations that leverage their data science and AI skills, delivering critical capabilities to the commanders in those theaters.”

AI2C offers a different level of AI workforce training for enlisted personnel, warrant officers and noncommissioned officers. They are educated through a 10-month certificate program that delivers a wide understanding of AI.

“They study for two or three weeks on many technical subjects that are adjacent to AI,” Sturzinger says. “They come away with some reasonable AI skills that then can be leveraged optimally by operational units and by commanders when they return to their units.”

AI2C offers an additional, weeklong Data-Driven Leadership certificate program for senior leaders both within the military and more widely across government. DDL helps educate leaders on how to leverage data, algorithms and AI systems to make better, more efficient decisions for their agencies in support of their unique missions.

Refining AI Upskilling With Direct Experience

AI2C’s approach to AI upskilling highlights the strategic value of differentiating training based on role needs. From there, skills training has to be tempered and refined through experience.

A recent agreement struck by the General Services Administration and ServiceNow aims to provide a route for federal workers to gain more experience using AI tools. This agreement makes it easier to access ServiceNow products for boosting workflow efficiencies through the use of AI capabilities.

“The OneGov agreement matters for skills development, because AI capability is built through experience, not just training,” says Jonathan Alboum, federal CTO at ServiceNow. “As agencies modernize their workflows on the ServiceNow AI Platform, employees develop AI skills organically through daily use, interacting with insights and AI-assisted processes as part of their everyday work.”

Rather than treating upskilling as a separate initiative, OneGov helps employees gain hands-on experience as AI becomes embedded in mission operations — accelerating adoption and building confidence across the workforce, Alboum says.

Another way to support AI upskilling is for agencies to collaborate more directly with AI solutions providers. Leveraging their deep understanding of the tools they are providing through workshops and other guided learning opportunities can yield new insights on how best to deploy AI resources within agency workflows.

AI workshops are critical for helping federal employees develop a relationship with the technology and its use in daily tasks.

“I now ask our federal customers, let’s find two or three hours where we can come in and get everybody on a keyboard using AI for their particular areas of expertise,” Stevens says. “That's going to pay much greater dividends for everyone in the end.”

UP NEXT: GSA’s USAi platform helps agencies act on the AI Action Plan.

Long-Term Considerations for AI Upskilling

One of the fundamental challenges of bringing AI technology into a workflow is determining the balance of the relationship between the human and the technology. Any upskilling should include training on the role of the human in the decision-making loop that guides the AI.

“We are moving into a world where agencies will rely on hybrid teams of human and digital workers,” Alboum says. “So, taking the time today to develop the right balance between AI and human decision-making is critical.”

AI is better off handling repetitive tasks and providing surface insights at scale, while human oversight adds context, empathy and, ultimately, ethical accountability. Meanwhile, government employees get time back to focus on decision-making and mission outcomes, Alboum says.

The other long-term challenge for AI upskilling is the constant growth of the technology and how it fits into evolving federal workforce roles. The extent and level of specificity at which soldiers are being taught to use AI should be fluid.

“The Army will definitely need specific AI skills from soldiers operating certain pieces of equipment, certain pieces of software, certain AI models. The Army will also need soldiers who can speak and think across various domains of AI systems and theoretical constructs to be able to integrate all the various pieces of AI-enabled systems across the tactical, operational and strategic levels,” Sturzinger says. “The different levels of granularity and skill sets should be continuously reassessed, because this is a moving target, and it will change in a few years.”

