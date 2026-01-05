Tech Trend 2026: AI2C Exemplifies AI Upskilling for the Federal Workforce

Agency leaders are being driven to deploy artificial intelligence solutions to support their missions while lacking staff with the experience or training needed to reap the expected productivity gains.

Upskilling presents agencies with a chance to avoid having their AI capabilities languish.

Among public sector DevSecOps professionals, 95% were found to be using AI for software development or planned to in the future, according to a GitLab study conducted over the summer. Additionally, 84% of respondents expected AI to significantly effect their work in the next five years, reflecting the technology’s growing role in day-to-day responsibilities across the federal workforce.

“Service members have a much greater adoption rate for an AI tool — and a faster adoption rate overall — if they understand minimally how it works,” says Lt. Col. Eric Sturzinger, director of research and engagement at the Army AI Integration Center (AI2C). “If they understand generally how it works and how the inputs and outputs are mapped to each other, then they'll have a much greater adoption rate, and then they'll be able to use those tools to be far more productive in their roles.”

Challenges of AI Upskilling in Government

Agency leaders face several hurdles in providing the necessary AI upskilling opportunities to workers.

“Agencies have to figure out how to give contractors and employees the time required to become experts in the use of AI,” says Bob Stevens, vice president, Americas, at GitLab. “You can't just hand them the tool and expect them to be productive.”

Government also needs to improve collaboration with AI solutions providers so they can fully understand where agencies are trying to go with the technology and help them get there, Stevens says.

“It may be quick to learn how to use a GPT-like model that you can query from a web browser,” Sturzinger says. “However, to learn some of the deeper skills of how to produce these models and their exquisite capabilities, that takes a long time and a lot of effort.”

