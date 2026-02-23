How Federal Agencies Turn Data Readiness Into Real-World AI Results

When Taka Ariga was chief data and chief artificial intelligence officer at the Office of Personnel Management, he introduced agile governance, a model that allows AI projects to move “at the speed of innovation” rather than being stymied by federal bureaucracy.

He created a 10-person governance team representing every part of the organization to oversee data governance, data readiness and AI initiatives — because “if you have a team of 30, aligning calendars is impossible,” he says.

Instead of quarterly or monthly meetings where AI might get five minutes of discussion in a large group, the small team met every two weeks to guide decisions on data quality and reliability for AI projects. Because AI models are updated regularly, for example, agencies can’t spend six months evaluating each new development before making decisions, he says.

“The most important part is that we were empowered to make microdecisions without having a perfect set of information,” says Ariga, now a senior fellow at the Data Foundation. “The frequency of the meetings and the empowerment of that group allowed us to make sometimes imperfect decisions along the way as use cases progressed from feature development to proof of concept and pilots.”

