Why Agencies Handling Genomic Data Need Identity-Focused Access Governance

The National Institutes of Health and other agencies tasked with protecting genomic and health data require modern, identity-focused access governance to comply with federal security standards.

Genomic and participant-level data is among the most sensitive managed within federal research environments because it is both permanent and personally specific, and the security frameworks surrounding it must adhere to government guidance.

A recent Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General audit found that NIH’s All of Us Research Program, which houses sensitive genomic data, had significant cybersecurity gaps. NIH concurred with the OIG’s recommendations to improve access control enforcement, implement technical safeguards to prevent participant-level data downloads, speed up remediation of known weaknesses and recognize the national security risks related to genomic data.

The audit serves as a reminder that large-scale biomedical research efforts need to ensure privileged access enforcement, data download restrictions and timely remediation to reduce their security risk.

Click the banner below to manage the security risks of machine identities.