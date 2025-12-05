Beyond Compliance: Building More Secure, Efficient and Harmonized Cloud Strategies

Compliance alone doesn’t equal security, so the government’s goal is no longer to solely prove compliance but to operationalize it.

Agencies are increasingly expected to deliver measurable outcomes through resilient strategies, harmonized policies and streamlined processes that strengthen both efficiency and national security.

The government made tremendous progress in cloud modernization —advancing compliance, standardization and commercial adoption — but sustaining that leadership requires more than adherence to checklists.

