Criminal Justice Information: Leveling Up Your Protection Against Cyberattacks

Criminal Justice Information System

Case management systems: Databases or data warehouses used for tracking all aspects of a legal case

Databases or data warehouses used for tracking all aspects of a legal case

Cloud services used to support criminal justice activities

Securing and protecting CJI is critical to maintaining trust in the criminal justice system and ensuring safety for persons of interest. Exposed CJI data could compromise investigations, affect the chain of custody, and erode confidence in law enforcement and the judicial system.

CJIS Compliance: Overview and Requirements

The FBI established a policy for securing and protecting CJI called the CJIS Security Policy, which defines the minimum set of security requirements for agencies who store, transmit and process CJI information. At the core of the CJIS security policy is the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-53 security control catalog, used to provide protection mechanisms for CJI data. The CJIS Security Policy categorizes these security controls as follows:

P1: This defines the most critical security controls that should be implemented, and noncompliance will result in penalties such as revocation of access to CJIS systems. These security controls should be implemented without delay to address the most urgent security risks.

P2, P3 and P4: The FBI encourages agencies to implement the remaining security controls in phases, referred to as “zero cycle,” which means noncompliance is noted but not sanctioned. The phased implementation should serve as a roadmap to onboarding additional security controls to reach full implementation and compliance.

The CJIS Security Policy is organized into 20 policy areas, each outlining specific security requirements as shown in figure 1.

Codifying these security controls into operational workflows, zero-trust strategy and architecture and cloud modernization efforts are essential for safeguarding and protecting CJI data. While these security controls satisfy a minimal set of security requirements, agencies must ensure commensurate protection mechanisms are in place to enforce least privilege and just-in-time access and remove standing privileges to prevent privileged identity-related attacks.

The cyberattacks mentioned earlier were all the result of identity management weaknesses, allowing threat actors to compromise user accounts and elevate privileges to gain unauthorized access to sensitive CJI data. Protecting CJI data requires successful implementation of the CJIS Security Policy and leveling up protection with strong identity security practices to disrupt cyberattacks targeting mission-critical data.