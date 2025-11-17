Department of Defense Seeks Speedy Software Development for Maximum Readiness

Nearly four years into a Pentagon initiative meant to accelerate software innovation across the military, much progress has been made. But there’s still plenty more to be done, experts say.

The concept of “continuous authorization to operate” (cATO) was explained to armed forces leadership in a 2022 memorandum issued by the Department of Defense’s senior information security officer. Up to that point, the framework the military had used to manage software cybersecurity risk had largely revolved around temporary information system authorizations from DoD “authorizing officials.” If a software developer wanted to make a significant update to a system, for example, they first had to submit a security authorization package showing exactly how the modified system would comply with federal standards.

This ATO process was systematic and comprehensive, but it was also commonly criticized as too slow and cumbersome.

“You can’t move at the pace of relevance with traditional ATO, because you’re stuck with a three- to five-year development cycle,” says Nicolas Chaillan, who from 2019 to 2021 served as Air Force and Space Force’s first chief software officer. With cATO, on the other hand, that development is fluid and never-ending, “so now, you can release software multiple times a day, with features that you build with real-time feedback from your end users,” he says.

