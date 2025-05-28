Agencies Embrace Agile Development for Success

Historically, agencies have sometimes struggled to deliver software projects on time and under budget. The traditional waterfall development approach — where all requirements were defined at the beginning of a project, everything was built at once and testing only happened at the end — often produced applications that were buggy and bloated.

“It was all or nothing,” says Brian Bothwell, director of the Science, Technology Assessment and Analytics (STAA) team at the Government Accountability Office. “And a lot of programs ended up with nothing. They spent a lot of money to get a product that didn’t do what they wanted or didn’t work at all.”

But after the passage of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act in late 2014, agile development and related approaches such as DevSecOps became increasingly common across the federal government. In the decade since, agencies as diverse as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the General Services Administration (GSA) have embraced agile development processes that prioritize rapid delivery, user feedback and continuous improvement.

Embracing and improving agile development is a never-ending process, and IT leaders across government continue to refine their approach and embrace agile adoption best practices. The GAO Agile Assessment Guide sorts these best practices into three overarching categories: team dynamics, program operations and organization environment.

