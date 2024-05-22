Defense Agencies Turn to Multicloud Strategy

Defense agencies still find themselves in the early stages of migrating resources to multicloud models, Lamb says.

“Just getting into the cloud is the first step, but that doesn’t mean you really know how to use it,” he says. “We’re sharing best practices for logging, and we’re looking at the financial operations. We’re putting out guidance to make sure that folks are spinning down resources when they’re not in use and that they’re using the cloud effectively and efficiently.”

The bulk of Defense applications are legacy systems, but Lamb notes that the move to the cloud will force modernization.

“Even after that initial lift and shift, applications have to be modernized,” he says. “Cloud-native software is different from legacy software. To use the cloud efficiently, transform your code, make it more modular, use scheduling algorithms and break things into microservices.”

Tailoring Cloud Solutions to DOD Requirements

The Pentagon has signaled the potential for an updated JWCC, but the first large multicloud effort has already shown that commercial cloud vendors can tailor solutions to Defense requirements.

“Cloud service providers have had to adjust some of their offerings to meet the department’s needs,” Seville says. “One of the biggest examples of that is tactical edge capabilities. The department asked for large-scale computing that can operate in a disconnected state, and that’s not what their normal business model called for previously. The vendors have had to work with us, hand in hand, to get a solution that meets the warfighter’s needs.”

“We have created something pretty incredible: a really good, two-way partnership between industry and the department to get this right,” Seville adds. “We’re not all of the way there yet, but the precedent has been set that we absolutely can work together to find a solution that makes the most sense on both sides of the table. We now have a pipeline that gives us the ability to deliver cloud services to the warfighter in a variety of form factors, everything from hyperscale cloud services to the tactical edge.”