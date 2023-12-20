Going Multicloud Is an Easy Way to Control Agency Costs

Consider Going in on the Cloud with Other Agencies

Generally speaking, the bigger the cloud buy, the cheaper the cost. A small agency buying space with Amazon Web Services won’t get the same deal as an entire cabinet-level agency, but it can expand its cloud footprint by going in with other agencies.

That’s where little-used cross-agency procurement agreements come into play.

While a lot of agencies have agreed to some form of enterprisewide cloud computing, few if any have the actual scale needed. This results in agencies purchasing their own cloud apps or environments outside of their official IT shop. This is known as shadow IT, and it is hard to track.

Cross-agency procurement agreements allow those involved to buy cloud on an enterprise scale, so long as they’re aware of all the players and who needs what. CDW helps make those connections and get IT leaders in the same room.

An agency’s networking team needs to be on the same page as its data center and application teams in order to effectively deploy cloud solutions.

Indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts or volume purchase agreements are great options for saving money on cloud if properly structured.

DOD Multicloud Strategy Can Benefit Civilian Agencies

The Pentagon is realizing multicloud faster than civilian agencies because the chain of command is better aligned to execute enterprisewide, as opposed to branch by branch.

Civilian agencies need DOD-level funding for multicloud projects and still have to deal with higher turnover among their IT and cybersecurity personnel, who are not career military.

Early multicloud use cases might see artificial intelligence and app pieces within one cloud calling to another cloud to power a web results page with internal data.

CDW can help agencies identify the cheapest, quickest place to run an app or how to divide computing among CSPs logically.

A separate cloud isn’t needed in all cases. Most IT assets can reside on a server or in a storage network with processors for various apps.

